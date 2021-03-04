Theresa man placed on probation for sexual assault

The Wisconsin Inspire Junior skating team perform a routine to be submitted for the Swan Synchro Skate competition held at Beaver Dam Family Center in Beaver Dam on Feb. 20.

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Theresa man was placed on two years probation for inappropriately touching a teenage girl several times while her mother was away from the home.

Adam Saegert entered into a deferred prosecuting agreement for a felony charge of repeated sexual assault of a child. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld finding guilt on the charge but found Saegert guilty of two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree sexual assault.

De Vries withheld sentencing and placed Saegert on probation with the conditions he serve 30 days in jail, have no contact with the victim without the approval of the mother, complete sex offender counseling and any other counseling as recommended. He may not have sexual intercourse or contact with anyone under the age of 18. He may not participate in criminal activity and must maintain full-time employment or schooling.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the now 15-year-old-girl, contacted authorities after her daughter told her that she had been sexually assaulted over several years by Saegert when her mother was not at the home. The girl was interviewed in June, and she told a detective that Saegert had bribed her with computer time and gifts. The girl told authorities Saegert said touching her was a stress reliever and that he had done so one or two times a month.

Saegert told authorities that he had touched the girl’s thigh following an argument in order to calm her down. However after speaking with the investigator, Saegert allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the girl and kissing the girl.