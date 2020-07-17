Theresa man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting child

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – A 62-year-old Theresa man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl last summer.

Chris Christianson appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Stephan Bauer who also ordered Christianson to serve 15 years of extended supervision for the felony offense. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Christianson was found guilty of first degree child sexual assault with a child under the age of 13 Feb. 12.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was staying with the family member Aug. 26 when she called her mother to report that she had been sexually assaulted.

“Christianson was in a position to protect this child’s innocence, but instead he took it away,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf said at sentencing.

Christianson was made aware of the accusations Aug. 26 and shot himself while at the northbound wayside, N10048 Highway 41, in Lomira. According to the criminal complaint, Christianson was taken to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

He was injured, but able to speak to officers. Police spoke to Christianson and he admitted to going near the girl where she was sleeping in order to turn off a television

A member of the girl’s family received a call from Christianson and he allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the girl. The family member said Christianson was intoxicated that night.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

