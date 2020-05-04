Three arrested in connection with Arlington armed robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three area men were arrested for allegedly robbing a convenience store clerk at knife point.

Lucas J. Hanks, 27, of Lodi, was arrested for suspected armed robbery, narcotic possession and violating his probation related to a 2017 conviction for possession of an illegally obtained prescription and drug paraphernalia.

Austin A. Pace, 26, of Prairie du Sac, and Brandon C. Laroche, 25, of Sauk City, were both arrested for suspected armed robbery as party to a crime.

None of the men have been formally charged in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery just after 12 a.m. Sunday. The call from All-Stop Mobil in Arlington notified officers that a man had entered the store displaying a knife and demanding money.

After taking money from the cash drawer, Hanks allegedly fled in a vehicle. Deputies were given a description of the car and the three men were arrested shortly after in Dane County. No employee was hurt during the robbery, according to the release.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.