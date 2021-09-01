Three charged with felony drug possession after Baraboo mobile home raid

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cheever was on the bed with a purse beside her. The officer reported that she initially gave him a different name and denied that she had any identification in the purse, eventually admitting it was hers when the officer said he would go through it to find the owner.

In the purse, officers found six plastic bags with substances later identified as methamphetamine and heroin mixed with Fentanyl. There was roughly 78 grams of meth and 2.9 grams of the heroin-Fentanyl mixture.

Cheever faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 64 years and fines up to $180,000 for charges of possessing with the intent to sell more than 50 grams of amphetamines, possessing narcotics, obstructing an officer and six counts of bail jumping. She is scheduled to return to court Oct. 28.

Officers also found Keisha Marie Vasquez, 32, of Wisconsin Dells after she had left the home. According to the complaint, she initially claimed to go by another name and said Vasquez was her sister, but after questioning near the park during which she allegedly dropped a bag containing meth, she admitted to lying about her identity.