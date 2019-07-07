Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash in Fairfield township Saturday while two others fled the scene.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Dells resident Alora D. Kalka, 21, was arrested for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and causing injury, a seventh offense of operating while suspended, failure to notify police of an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving left of the center line and displaying false registration plates.
The crash on North Reedsburg Road was reported to the Sauk County Communications Center at about 8 p.m. Saturday with reports of multiple injuries and entrapment. A preliminary investigation found Kalka crossed the center line while driving a 2002 Ford Escape west, hitting an eastbound 2002 Saturn driven by Steven P. Sadorf, 50, of Baraboo.
Kalka’s vehicle rolled over several times, according to a news release from Sheriff Chip Meister.
Before deputies arrived at the crash site, a witness saw a man and a woman flee the scene on foot toward Highway A. According to the release, deputies found the two hiding behind a house within a few minutes.
Kalka, who also had a warrant for her arrest out of Dane County, and Kyle M. Rank, 21, of Portage, who was riding with her, were both arrested. Rank was found to be violating his probation and was cited for knowingly assisting a person fleeing from an accident scene.
An ambulance drove Sadorf and his two occupants, Crystal Loomis, 32, of Baraboo and an 11-year-old girl, to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo EMS, Dells-Delton EMS and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
