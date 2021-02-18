Three Minnesota men charged for meth after chase ends with PIT maneuver at Volk Field entrance

Three St. Paul, Minnesota men are charged with drug crimes after allegedly attempting to flee from a traffic stop, ending with a State Trooper using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle at the entrance to Volk Field in Camp Douglas.
Moo Say, 29, of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the meth charge and fleeing an officer charge.
Bo Gay Htoo, 25, of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge.
Ly Zaw Myo, 25, of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:05 a.m. Nov. 24, Trooper Coady Schiltz was parked at the mile post 72 crossover for Interstate 90/94 when he observed a vehicle pass with either very dim headlights or only the running lights operating. When the vehicle passed, Schiltz observed the vehicle had no visible taillights.
Schiltz pulled behind the vehicle. Once the vehicle exceeded the posted speed limit of 70 miles per hour, he activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle initially slowed to about 55 miles per hour, applying the breaks several times, leading Schiltz to believe the driver was attempting to pull over but was unable to do so due to guard rails on the shoulder.
Once clear, the vehicle continued on the interstate without stopping. Schiltz notified Juneau County Dispatch to request additional units and Wisconsin State Patrol Dispatch.
The vehicle accelerated to 80 miles per hour, then continued to accelerate to speeds of about 100 miles per hour. After about three minutes and fifty seconds at that speed, the vehicle split the right and left lanes and travelled down the center line.
At exit 55, the vehicle left the interstate and came to a stop in the Volk Field Air Base entrance. Schiltz attempted to get in position for a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver, which caused Schiltz to stop almost parallel with the vehicle with his front end at the driver’s side door.
Schiltz exited his vehicle and aimed his service pistol at the driver. The driver, identified as Moo Say, was ordered to roll the window down, turn the vehicle off and drop the keys outsized the vehicle. Say was then ordered to step outside the vehicle, where he was taken into custody.
The front seat passenger, identified as Bo Gay Htoo, was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody, and the rear seat passenger, Zaw Ly Myo, was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, Schiltz found a white rock salt like substance in a bag under the front passenger seat, which was later tested and confirmed as methamphetamine. In the center console Schiltz found a glass pipe with residue in it. The residue was later tested and confirmed as methamphetamine.
In the back passenger seat Schiltz found a loaded Ruger 45ACP caliber pistol. In the trunk of the vehicle Schiltz found 8-10 catallactic converters, multiple car jacks, power drills and tools. None of the parts belonged to the occupants of the vehicle and were presumed stolen.
Throughout the vehicle Schiltz found multiple bottles of open intoxicants.
Say is scheduled for an arraignment March 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Htoo pled guilty to the methamphetamine charge and was fined $1,158, with eight days of jail counted as time served. The remaining charges were dismissed but read in.