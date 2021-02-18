Three Minnesota men charged for meth after chase ends with PIT maneuver at Volk Field entrance

Three St. Paul, Minnesota men are charged with drug crimes after allegedly attempting to flee from a traffic stop, ending with a State Trooper using a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle at the entrance to Volk Field in Camp Douglas.

Moo Say, 29, of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime and attempting to flee or elude an officer, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the meth charge and fleeing an officer charge.

Bo Gay Htoo, 25, of St. Paul, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanors carrying a concealed weapon as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the meth charge.