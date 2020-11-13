Three Minnesotans charged after police allegedly find 683 grams of cocaine in vehicle

Platt asked Thompson if it was his vehicle, and a passenger identified as Taiwan McCain said the vehicle was a rental from Minnesota. Asked who the vehicle belonged to, Platt was handed paperwork from the glove box which showed the name of a female. As McCain handed Platt the paperwork his hands were visibly shaking, and both McCain and Thompson appeared nervous.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, identified as Thomas Gibson, told Platt the vehicle was rented by another individual whom Gibson was on a video chat with, though the paperwork handed to Platt was for a different individual. McCain took a different set of paperwork from the center console and handed it to Platt, with the name on that paperwork matching the individual identified by Gibson.

Asked where they were coming from, McCain said they were driving from Chicago where their uncle died, and were traveling back to Minnesota. Platt began a records check through dispatch.

While waiting for a return, Deputy Bader arrived on scene with his K-9 partner Timo. Timo provided a positive alert on the vehicle.