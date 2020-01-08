Tomah driver charged with OWI, drugs after police break window with sledgehammer

A Tomah man was allegedly found by police in urine stained pants at the exit lane of the interstate, passed out from injecting heroin while driving, requiring police to break his car window with a sledgehammer.

Kelly Larkin, 48, of Tomah, is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – third offense. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, if convicted of the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 10:48 a.m. Dec. 10, Trooper Sou Xiong was dispatched to the westbound exit ramp of I-90/94 at milepost 61 near New Lisbon for a report of an unresponsive driver. Arriving at the scent, Xiong observed a purple sedan parked in the right turn lane of the exit ramp with a truck parked behind.

Approaching the sedan, Xiong observed a male driver, later identified as Kelly Larkin, slumped back in the seat. Larkin did not respond to the officer despite Xiong knocking on the window multiple times, attempting to open the passenger side door, and attempting to open the driver side door.