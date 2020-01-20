Tomah man arrested in Mauston on meth and THC charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Champney had exited the vehicle, and was walking across the street when Noe made contact with him. He claimed he was not driving the vehicle, even though Noe informed Champney he had observed Champney driving.

Noe instructed Champney to return to the vehicle, but Champney refused and continued walking. Noe then “obtained” Champney’s left arm, which led to Champney saying what sounded to Noe like “just take me to jail.”

Champney was returned to the vehicle and instructed to sit in the driver’s seat. Asked for his driver’s license and insurance, Champney grabbed a stack of papers and attempted to exit the vehicle.

Noe smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle as Champney attempted to exit. Asked about the odor, Champney said he smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Noe informed Champney he was going to search the vehicle, and asked there the marijuana was located.

On the second time asking, Champney reached for a zippered bag, opened the zipper, and removed a gem bag containing a green leafy substance. He then placed the bag back and continued rummaging through the bag. Noe asked Champney to stop and exit the vehicle, but Champney did not stop and kept searching through the bag.