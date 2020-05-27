Tomah woman arrested in Reedsburg for third OWI

A Tomah woman was arrested for her third drunken driving offense in Reedsburg May 22.
According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:35 p.m. the Sauk County Communications Center received a driving complaint in regards to a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior. The truck was located in the city of Reedsburg by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Reedsburg Police Department. The driver was identified as Effie Krosinski, age 48 of Tomah.
During officer’s contact with Krosinski, signs of impairment were observed. Krosinski was asked to submit to field sobriety testing and was later arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, 3rd offense. Krosinski was then transported to the Sauk County Jail.
