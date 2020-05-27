Tomah woman arrested in Reedsburg for third OWI

According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:35 p.m. the Sauk County Communications Center received a driving complaint in regards to a pickup truck traveling westbound on State Highway 33 in the Town of Excelsior. The truck was located in the city of Reedsburg by Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Reedsburg Police Department. The driver was identified as Effie Krosinski, age 48 of Tomah.