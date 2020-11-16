Tomah woman charged with 4th OWI after Mauston crash

The witnesses stated they followed the vehicle into Mauston on Highway 12/16 where the vehicle swerved “all over the road,” came close to hitting a guardrail, and struck a mailbox.

Returning to speak with the occupants of the damaged vehicle, Fish saw a cut straw about three inches in length under the driver’s seat. The male struggled to find his balance, appeared confused and was unable to speak in complete sentences while looking for his identification. Asked what happened he stated he did not know, and he did not know if they hit something.

Fish again spoke with the witnesses, who gave written statements. According to the witnesses, the female was driving the vehicle.

When asked, the female said she did not have a license, but did verbally identify herself as Effie Krosinski. While speaking with Krosinski, the male passenger walked towards the patrol car. When asked what he was doing, the male stated he was reading the side of the car to figure out where he was.

Fish questioned Krosinski and the male about the incident. The male claimed to have been driving, but did not know what had happened. When informed they were in a crash, both stated they did not know what had happened.