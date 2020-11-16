Tomah woman charged with 4th OWI after Mauston crash

A Tomah woman is facing her fourth operating while under the influence charge after she allegedly crashed her vehicle while high on a controlled substance in Mauston.
Effie Krosinski, 48, is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense; and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal, and bail jumping. If convicted of the felony charge, she faces up to six years in prison of a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:19 p.m. Sept. 13, Officer Blake Fish of the Mauston Police Department was dispatched to East State Street in Mauston for a report of a crash with unknown injuries.
Upon arrival, Fish observed a vehicle in the middle of the road with no signs of damage. Fish asked all visible people near the vehicle if they were injured or needed medical attention, with all saying no. A male witness told Fish the driver of the other car was drunk.
Fish approached a second vehicle and asked the male and female occupants if they needed medical attention, but both declined. The vehicle had damage to a tire and the front right section of the vehicle. Fish believed both occupants to be intoxicated based on slurred, slow speech and the occupants struggling to keep their eyes open.
The witnesses stated they followed the vehicle into Mauston on Highway 12/16 where the vehicle swerved “all over the road,” came close to hitting a guardrail, and struck a mailbox.
Returning to speak with the occupants of the damaged vehicle, Fish saw a cut straw about three inches in length under the driver’s seat. The male struggled to find his balance, appeared confused and was unable to speak in complete sentences while looking for his identification. Asked what happened he stated he did not know, and he did not know if they hit something.
Fish again spoke with the witnesses, who gave written statements. According to the witnesses, the female was driving the vehicle.
When asked, the female said she did not have a license, but did verbally identify herself as Effie Krosinski. While speaking with Krosinski, the male passenger walked towards the patrol car. When asked what he was doing, the male stated he was reading the side of the car to figure out where he was.
Fish questioned Krosinski and the male about the incident. The male claimed to have been driving, but did not know what had happened. When informed they were in a crash, both stated they did not know what had happened.
Krosinski and the male were separated, with Fish speaking with Krosinski and Deputy Danica Gordon speaking with the male. When informed witnesses stated she was driving the vehicle, Krosinski admitted to driving, but stated she did not know what she hit. The male continued to tell Gordon that he was driving the vehicle.
Asked if she had any alcohol or illegal narcotics during the night, Krosinski stated she takes morphine, hydrocodone and gabapentin but did not remember if she had taken any of the medication.
Fish told Krosinski that she was unsteady, she had constricted pupils despite it being dark outside, her speech was slow and slurred and she could not keep her eyes open. Asked if she was normally like this, she said she was not.
The male was arrested for obstructing the crash investigation based on witness statements and Krosinski stating she was driving.
The vehicle Krosinski was driving did not have an ignition interlock device, despite it being required due to her three previous OWIs.
Krosinski consented to field sobriety tests. During the tests, Krosinski displayed 12 of a possible 18 clues indicating intoxication. She was administered a preliminary breath test and blew a 0.0 percent blood alcohol concentration. Because its a controlled substance OWI, Krosinski was still deemed intoxicated but it didn't register as blood alcohol.
Krosinski was placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, the officers found a container with a brown waxy substance, a scale, a vape pen that smelt of burnt marijuana, a rubber mouth pipe and a cut straw. A test of the substance returned a positive result for THC.
Krosinski is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
