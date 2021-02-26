 Skip to main content
Town of Armenia man in custody after police execute Internet Crimes Against Children search warrant
Town of Armenia man in custody after police execute Internet Crimes Against Children search warrant

Law enforcement in Juneau County arrested a town of Armenia man Feb. 25 following an Internet Crimes Against Children search warrant.

Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said the sheriff’s office executed the warrant on a residence on 12th Street, seizing multiple electronic devices and taking Jonathon Randles, 21, into custody on a probation hold.

No charges have been filed against Randles, but Oleson said “We anticipate criminal charges being filed on Mr. Randles in the immediate future.”

The investigation is ongoing. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit trained to locate electronic devices and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

