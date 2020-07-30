Town of Dellona burglary suspect wanted on warrant

Detective Clay Lins reviewed footage of the burglary, which reportedly began as two SUVs stopped in the road south of the residence, with a man exiting each vehicle. According to the complaint, the men can be seen going through the vehicle in the driveway before one checks the door to the garage. Moments later, both see a car coming along the road and run back to the vehicles, driving away. The SUVs returned roughly five minutes later and both men entered the garage, one carrying a gun in his hand, with both carrying flashlights. In the garage, one man took a .22 rifle on a work bench and put it in one of the SUVs.