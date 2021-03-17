Town of La Valle man accused of forging nomination papers to run for seat on town board

A town of La Valle man faces more than four years in prison for allegedly forging signatures on nomination papers while seeking office in the upcoming April election.

Joseph Peter Ohler Jr, 36, was recently charged with election fraud and misdemeanor bail jumping. He has pending charges of battery and disorderly conduct related to domestic abuse in a case filed Nov. 3. He was released on a signature bond in that case with the condition that he not commit any crimes.

According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Breunig spoke to Town Clerk Jean Judd in January about Ohler. Judd told the deputy that the nomination papers Ohler submitted to run for a seat on the town board had similar handwriting throughout four pages and that a number of the names on the papers belonged to people who owned property in the area but were not qualified to vote in the town. Of 31 names, 22 were not town residents, including some residents of the town of Winfield.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to census figures, about 1,200 people live in the town in western Sauk County.