Town of La Valle man accused of forging nomination papers to run for seat on town board

A town of La Valle man faces more than four years in prison for allegedly forging signatures on nomination papers while seeking office in the upcoming April election.
Joseph Peter Ohler Jr, 36, was recently charged with election fraud and misdemeanor bail jumping. He has pending charges of battery and disorderly conduct related to domestic abuse in a case filed Nov. 3. He was released on a signature bond in that case with the condition that he not commit any crimes.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Breunig spoke to Town Clerk Jean Judd in January about Ohler. Judd told the deputy that the nomination papers Ohler submitted to run for a seat on the town board had similar handwriting throughout four pages and that a number of the names on the papers belonged to people who owned property in the area but were not qualified to vote in the town. Of 31 names, 22 were not town residents, including some residents of the town of Winfield.
According to census figures, about 1,200 people live in the town in western Sauk County.
There were three people who signed affidavits swearing that they hadn’t signed their names in support of Ohler. One was a La Valle resident, but was out of town on the date it says the signature was made and had to have someone point out Ohler at a town board meeting because he didn’t know him. Another, who also lived in the town, and a third who lives in Winfield said they didn’t know who Ohler was either.
A detective with the sheriff’s office interviewed Ohler in late January. He said that he had “nothing to say” until a public defender could be arranged for him.
Police also spoke to Ohler’s father, who said he didn’t sign the nomination papers when Ohler Jr. asked him to and noted that most of the writing on the form matched his son’s. The man said his son also doesn’t follow directions and “doesn’t listen,” according to the complaint. Ohler submitted the nomination papers on the deadline day of Jan. 5, according to information provided by the town clerk.
Ohler also faces fines up to $20,000. He is scheduled to make an initial appearance April 21 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.