Town of Warren man charged with 7th OWI after Elroy traffic stop

The driver told Arenz he did not have his driver’s license on him, and he did not have a valid license. Without being informed why he was stopped, the driver asked Arenz to “give him a break.” When the driver spoke he had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and smelled of intoxicants.

Arenz verbally identified the driver as Leslie Phillips. When asked how much he had to drink, Phillips stated two drinks. After going to his vehicle to enter the information provided with dispatch, Arenz returned to speak with Phillips where he was again told Phillips only had two Budweisers.

Asked if he wore glasses, Philips said he does because he cannot see at night. Phillips said he was not sick or injured and was not in any pain. He apologized to Arenz and, after again stating he only had two drinks, stated “please sir, give me a break this is going to cost me.”

Arenz asked Phillips to perform field sobriety tests and Phillips complied. During the tests, Phillips again repeatedly asked for a break. Phillips was unsteady, lost his balance, and was unable to comply with instructions. During the tests Arenz observed 10 clues indicating intoxication, and was forced to stop the one leg stand test due to “safety concerns.”