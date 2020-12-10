Town of Warren man charged with 7th OWI after Elroy traffic stop

A town of Warren man is charged with his seventh operating while under the influence charge after a traffic stop in Elroy.
Leslie Phillips, 56, of Warren is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, seventh offense, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted of the OWI charge, he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:33 p.m. Oct. 23, Officer Brandon Arenz was parked on Academy Street near Huston Street in Elroy when he observed a vehicle pass his squad car and cross the center line into oncoming traffic. The vehicle swerved to avoid two vehicles and Arenz could see the paint from the center line on the inside of the driver’s side tires.
Arenz attempted to catch up to the vehicle for a traffic stop, but found no safe area immediately available due to construction. Once the vehicle cleared the construction work, Arenz activated his overhead lights and the vehicle again swerved over the center line.
Support Local Journalism
Once stopped, the driver exited the vehicle immediately and started walking away from Arenz. When ordered to stop twice, the driver did not comply, but did stop when Arenz exited his vehicle and began to close the distance between himself and the driver.
The driver told Arenz he did not have his driver’s license on him, and he did not have a valid license. Without being informed why he was stopped, the driver asked Arenz to “give him a break.” When the driver spoke he had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, and smelled of intoxicants.
Arenz verbally identified the driver as Leslie Phillips. When asked how much he had to drink, Phillips stated two drinks. After going to his vehicle to enter the information provided with dispatch, Arenz returned to speak with Phillips where he was again told Phillips only had two Budweisers.
Asked if he wore glasses, Philips said he does because he cannot see at night. Phillips said he was not sick or injured and was not in any pain. He apologized to Arenz and, after again stating he only had two drinks, stated “please sir, give me a break this is going to cost me.”
Arenz asked Phillips to perform field sobriety tests and Phillips complied. During the tests, Phillips again repeatedly asked for a break. Phillips was unsteady, lost his balance, and was unable to comply with instructions. During the tests Arenz observed 10 clues indicating intoxication, and was forced to stop the one leg stand test due to “safety concerns.”
A preliminary breath test indicated Phillips was impaired by the use of alcohol. Dispatch told Arenz that Phillips had six prior OWI convictions and that he was on parole. Phillips again asked for a break, but Arenz placed him under arrest for OWI. After transportation to the Juneau County Jail, EMS performed a blood draw.
Phillips is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Dec. 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.