A Necedah man is charged with eight felony drug after police found numerous drugs during a traffic stop in Elroy.
Michael Dipuma, 29, of Necedah is charged with felonies possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; possession with intent to deliver heroin; possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances: MDMA; possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics: Focalin; possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics: Oxycodone Hydrochloride; possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics: Buprenorphine Hydrochloride; possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug: Amitriptyline Hydrochloride; possession with intent to deliver THC; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
He faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the meth charge; up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for both the heroin and MDMA charges; up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the Focalin, Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, and Amitriptyline Hydrochloride charges; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the THC charge.
Each of the charges are modified as party to the crime, repeater, meaning the maximum term of imprisonment for the underlying crime can be increased by up to four years for felonies and two years for misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officer Brandon Arenz conducted a traffic stop on Michael Dipuma on July 20, after observing the vehicle completely cross the centerline and then jerk back into its own lane.
Approaching the vehicle, Arenz noticed Dipuma’s pupils were constricted, which is an indicator of opioid use. The officer also noted a box of ammunition in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle, which led to the officer requesting an additional unit for safety.
Asked to step out of his vehicle, Dipuma asked Arenz if he had warrants, to which Arenz replied told Dipuma he did not. Dipuma stated he had not used that day, but Arenz informed Dipuma his observations led him to believe Dipuma was under the influence of a substance. Dipuma denied that he had taken any kind of substance, and also denied being on a prescription medication.
Based on the ammunition and Dipuma’s probation status, Arenz performed a search of the vehicle to look for firearms and ammunition.
Instead, Arenz found a glass pipe with a white powdery substance determined to be meth on the floorboard. He found a liquid substance in a cartridge that stated it was 92.3 % THC, along with a vape pen. Dipuma was placed under arrest.
Continuing his search, Arenz found an Arizona Ice Tea can with a hidden compartment containing 0.9 grams of marijuana; three small gem bags containing pills identified as Amitriptyline Hydrochloride; A gem bag with pills identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride; another gem bag containing MDMA pills; two gem bags with weights of 0.9 grams and 3.9 grams containing meth; a gem bag with a brown powder substance weighing 1.2 grams and later identified as heroin; a gem bag with pills identified as Focalin; and a plastic bag with pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride.
Also seized were ten lighters, three cell phones, $570 in cash, a BB gun, ammunition for a .45 Colt semi-wad cutter hollow point with 28 live shells and seven spent cartridges, and a wallet with a “jingle” key that is used to open locks without the correct key.
Dipuma is scheduled for an initial appearance at the Juneau County Justice Center Aug. 7.
