Traffic stop leads to heroin charges for Necedah man

A Necedah man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found heroin in his car during a Mauston traffic stop.

Michael Stutesman, 34, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with the revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal. Stutesman is ffacing up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the narcotic drugs charge and bail jumping charge if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officer Adam Noe was observing traffic at the Elm Street and Tremont Street intersection at about 2:54 a.m. Nov. 18 in Mauston, when he saw a vehicle make an improper stop at the stop sign.

Noe activated his emergency light and initiated a traffic stop, and Deputy Matt Bourgeois of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. Noe explained the reason for the traffic stop to the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Michael Stutesman, and a passenger.

