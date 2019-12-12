Traffic stop leads to heroin charges for Necedah man

A Necedah man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found heroin in his car during a Mauston traffic stop.
Michael Stutesman, 34, of Necedah is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanors possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked with the revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance, or refusal. Stutesman is ffacing up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for both the narcotic drugs charge and bail jumping charge if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officer Adam Noe was observing traffic at the Elm Street and Tremont Street intersection at about 2:54 a.m. Nov. 18 in Mauston, when he saw a vehicle make an improper stop at the stop sign.
Noe activated his emergency light and initiated a traffic stop, and Deputy Matt Bourgeois of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. Noe explained the reason for the traffic stop to the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Michael Stutesman, and a passenger.
While asking Stutesman for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, Stutestman stated he thought his license was suspended, and that he was out on probation and out on bond. Stutesman told Noe it was related to the possession of illegal narcotics.
Asked if there were any illegal drugs in the vehicle, Stutesman stated there were not. However, Noe noticed multiple indicators of criminal activity inside the vehicle. Noe told both occupants he would be bringing Pilot, his K9 unit, around the vehicle for a free air sniff.
Pilot pulled towards the vehicle during a walk around the vehicle, and when commanded to sniff Pilot alerted the officers to the driver’s door seam. Bourgeois removed Stutesman from the vehicle, while Noe explained the results of the sniff to Stutesman.
While searching the vehicle, Noe found a small gem bag on the floor board of the driver’s compartment. The bag contained a fine, light gray powder consistent in appearance with heroin. A field test of the substance gave a positive result for heroin. Noe placed the heroin and Stutesman’s needles into his vehicle.
Stutesman was placed under arrest. Both Stutesman and the passenger stated the heroin was not theirs. At the station, Noe disposed of the needles and weighed the heroin, which weighed about 0.8 grams.
Stutesman is scheduled for an initial appearance Dec. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
