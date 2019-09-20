A Kenosha County man was freed on a signature bond this week after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman inside a Lake Delton hotel room while on vacation.
Wayne A. Wenzel, 49, of Trevor, faces a single felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim.
During an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court, Judge Patricia Barrett set a $1,000 signature bond for Wenzel and ordered Wenzel to not have any contact with a victim listed in the case.
Wenzel was booked at Sauk County Jail Wednesday and submitted a DNA sample before he signed out on bond Thursday. He is due for a return hearing Oct. 29.
According to a criminal complaint, the Lake Delton Police Department responded during the early morning of June 29 to a St. Clare Hospital emergency room in Baraboo after a woman called authorities to report a sexual assault.
The complaint states the woman said she had been drinking but she told Wenzel to "get off of me" several times. Wenzel also said he had been drinking and according to the complaint he accidentally touched the woman's breasts, but denied assaulting the woman.
