Trial date updated for Waupun man accused in grandmother’s death

FOND DU LAC – The trial dates for a Waupun man accused in the death of his grandmother was updated from later this month until summer 2021.
Gregory Spittel, 31, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence. He is currently being held in Fond du Lac Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Spittel was scheduled for a two-week trial starting Sept. 28. A motion hearing was held Wednesday in Fond du Lac County Court where it was decided to move to new court dates of June 28 to July 9. He has a motion hearing scheduled June 14.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded at 8:54 a.m., Aug. 24, to an ambulance call to 130 Brandon St. Spittel’s 75-year-old grandmother, Carol Foreman, from Mayville, was found unconscious in the basement, as was a belligerent Spittel, police said. Foreman had suffered a head injury and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she died four days later.
The front door was open when police arrived and a small phone and tan purse were seen in the doorway. Officers also saw broken glass on the floor and upturned furniture. They heard screaming coming from the back of the residence.
A neighbor, who had called 911, told police the victim was in the basement. Police said Spittel was seen at the bottom of the staircase wearing only his underwear, and they noted a smell of alcohol coming from him. According to the criminal complaint, Spittel picked up a plastic bottle of whiskey and began taking swigs from it.
According to the criminal complaint, Spittel became more agitated and threw a couch cushion at an officer. He also clenched his fists and threw the whiskey bottle at the officer. He was stopped after the officer used an electronic control device to subdue him.
