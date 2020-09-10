Trial date updated for Waupun man accused in grandmother’s death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC – The trial dates for a Waupun man accused in the death of his grandmother was updated from later this month until summer 2021.

Gregory Spittel, 31, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury, first-degree reckless endangering safety, two counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, intimidating witnesses and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory life sentence. He is currently being held in Fond du Lac Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Spittel was scheduled for a two-week trial starting Sept. 28. A motion hearing was held Wednesday in Fond du Lac County Court where it was decided to move to new court dates of June 28 to July 9. He has a motion hearing scheduled June 14.