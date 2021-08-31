Trial scheduled for man accused of taking hostages in Dodge County Jail

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Fond du Lac man, accused of taking a hostage while in Dodge County Jail, had a four-day jury trial scheduled.

Travis Bruemmer faces additional felony charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, battery by prisoner and substantial battery. He could be sentenced to 82 years in prison if convicted of all the charges

Bruemmer’s trial is scheduled to run Dec. 6 to 9.

According to the criminal complaint, Bruemmer, who was being housed in the Dodge County Jail after being charged with felonies including robbery, was in contact with a health professional at Dodge County Jail May 19 when he attacked her. The health professional said Bruemmer had told her a day earlier that he did not feel he could make it through a 14-day quarantine in his cell alone. He also made multiple requests to be seen for medical conditions.