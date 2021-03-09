Trio charged with stealing Mercedes Benz from Beaver Dam man

JUNEAU – Two Waupun men and a Fond du Lac man are faces charges of stealing a brand new Mercedes Benz from an apartment parking lot in Beaver Dam in January.
Jordan Deal, 18, Fond du Lac, Austin Bruntjen, 17, Waupun and Damien Hose, 18, Waupun, are charge with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. They could face up to six years in prison on that charge. In addition, Bruntjen and Hose are charged with a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card and could face an additional 9 months in jail on that charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a vehicle theft on Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. after a man reported that his brand new Mercedes Benz C300 was stolen from his apartment garage. The victim said he had last seen the car around 8 p.m. He had removed the car from his garage at about 2:30 p.m. to start working in the garage after moving in a few days earlier. He said he must have left a spare key in the car when he moved it, since he could only locate one set of keys in his apartment.
The Fond du Lac Police found the vehicle the next day and they believed Deal was involved in it due to video showing him driving the vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex.
Deal was interviewed and allegedly said Hose originally drove the car but Bruntjen and him also did, according to the criminal complaint. Deal said he was left with the car and the keys at the end of the night so he drove it home. Deal said he believed the vehicle belonged to Hose and did not know it was stolen.
A Beaver Dam Police Detective was investigating Hose for a stolen credit card.
Both Hose and Bruntjen were interviewed by police a few days later about the thefts. According to the criminal complaint, Bruntjen said he was with Deal in the city of Beaver Dam and saw the Mercedes. Deal allegedly told him that if the keys were in the car that he was going to take it. Bruntjen said Deal was left there and he had tried to distance himself from the incident.
Bruntjen said he was in a van that followed behind Deal in the Mercedes back to Fond du Lac. When they arrived in Fond du Lac, Bruntjen said the three drove around Fond du Lac in the Mercedes. Bruntjen said that they all three drove the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Hose denied getting into the vehicle or knowing that it was stolen.
Deal’s and Hose’s initial hearing are March 29. Bruntjen’s initial hearing is April 5.