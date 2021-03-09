Trio charged with stealing Mercedes Benz from Beaver Dam man

JUNEAU – Two Waupun men and a Fond du Lac man are faces charges of stealing a brand new Mercedes Benz from an apartment parking lot in Beaver Dam in January.

Jordan Deal, 18, Fond du Lac, Austin Bruntjen, 17, Waupun and Damien Hose, 18, Waupun, are charge with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. They could face up to six years in prison on that charge. In addition, Bruntjen and Hose are charged with a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card and could face an additional 9 months in jail on that charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam Police responded to a vehicle theft on Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. after a man reported that his brand new Mercedes Benz C300 was stolen from his apartment garage. The victim said he had last seen the car around 8 p.m. He had removed the car from his garage at about 2:30 p.m. to start working in the garage after moving in a few days earlier. He said he must have left a spare key in the car when he moved it, since he could only locate one set of keys in his apartment.

The Fond du Lac Police found the vehicle the next day and they believed Deal was involved in it due to video showing him driving the vehicle in the parking lot of his apartment complex.

