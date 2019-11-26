A 29-year-old Wisconsin Dells man is accused of strangling and suffocating a woman after they watched a TV show with criminal content in the town of Newport.
Ole Gregerson faces up to six years in prison for the felony and is also charged with misdemeanors of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Gregerson and the woman were drinking together and watching a TV show regarding the sexual assault of a child when the content reportedly “triggered” Gregerson to enter a bedroom with children on Nov. 14. Gregerson started making noise in the bedroom when the woman told Gregerson that if he hurt the children, she would kill him.
The complaint states Gregerson tackled the woman and started punching her in the face. She punched him back, but Gregerson only stopped hitting her when one of the children told Gregerson that the police were on their way. Gregerson placed both of his hands over the woman’s mouth and pushed her head to the floor, causing her to lose consciousness.
Online court records show Gregerson had been charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstruction of a law enforcement officer in August and was released on a $500 signature bond. A jury trial for that incident is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
For the felony charge, Gregerson has a pretrial conference Dec. 18.
