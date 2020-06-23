Two arrested as part of Columbia County drug investigation

An investigation by the Columbia County Drug Task Force culminated in the arrest of two Portage residents Tuesday.
Andrew Kripps, 29, and Justine Rogers, 31, were charged with a number of drug-related offenses after being arrested while riding in a taxi.
According to a release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, a K-9 was used to search a cab that investigators had watched a suspect get into before police stopped it. The dog indicated there were illegal substances within the vehicle and a search of the pair in the taxi found about 48 grams of methamphetamine, 2.8 grams of heroin, 3.1 grams of “marijuana products” and multiple types of prescription pills.
The taxi driver was not involved in the alleged drug crimes and allowed to leave, according to the release.
A subsequent search of a motel room on the south side of Portage by officers found “a large amount of drug paraphernalia,” 4.7 grams of marijuana and illegally obtained prescription medications.
According to online court records, Kripps was found guilty of felony meth possession after pleading no contest to the charge in January and sentenced to 30 months of probation. He was arrested on charges of possession of meth and Schedule I or Schedule II and Schedule III drugs with intent to deliver, felony possession of marijuana, Schedule II and Schedule 4 drugs, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping and violating his probation.
Rogers, who according to online court records has no former felony charges, was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug dwelling and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Kripps and Rogers had not yet been charged as of 3 p.m. Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court. Both are being held at the Columbia County Jail while awaiting court appearances.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
