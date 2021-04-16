 Skip to main content
Two arrested for drugs following New Lisbon traffic stop
Two arrested for drugs following New Lisbon traffic stop

Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
Deputies found drugs, firearms and thousands of dollars in cash during a New Lisbon traffic stop, according to officials.

Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said in a press release a deputy conducted a traffic stop at about 10:07 p.m. April 13 in New Lisbon for a vehicle registration infraction. During the stop the deputy found $4,800 in cash, two handguns, methamphetamine, THC and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, Tina Dickman, 42, of Warrens is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver; possession of THC; felon in possession of a firearm; receiving a stolen firearm; felony bail jumping; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dickman received two traffic citations.

The vehicle’s passenger, Michael Kingsley, 39, of Black River Falls is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, distribute or deliver; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department K-9 Unit and Northside Mobile.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

