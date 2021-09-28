Two arrested for maintaining drug trafficking place in Columbia County

When detectives Brian Johnson and Mark Smit arrived they spoke with Falk, who was standing in a garden where the suspected marijuana plants were growing. Sheriff’s Captain Jason Kocovsky was on the scene and located Wylesky.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson and Smith asked Falk about the plants. Falk allegedly told the officers, “We just water them” and explained one of the plants had been placed in a wire cage so it wouldn’t get hit by the lawnmower.

Falk then told police they were not THC marijuana plants but were CBD plants. An officer asked Falk if he could tell the difference between a marijuana plant and a CBD plant. Falk allegedly responded, “Probably not.”

Johnson processed a number of items from the search warrant and field tested the plants which tested positive for the presence of THC.

During the search officers found 4.9 grams of marijuana in a jar, a pill bottle with 26 Tramadol pills, a schedule IV controlled substance and multiple juvenile marijuana plants inside the home. Officers reported finding $250 in cash in the kitchen along with another bag of marijuana.

There was allegedly a stem with marijuana drying in the kitchen and garage of the home.