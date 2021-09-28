Two arrested for maintaining drug trafficking place in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie. After a warrant was obtained, police conducted a search of the residence Sept. 23 that found several marijuana plants, along with harvested marijuana, cocaine and a handgun.
Benjamin W. Falk, 31, Fall River, has been charged with manufacture/deliver THC (>200-1000 grams), a class H felony, maintain a drug trafficking place, a class I felony, possession of a firearm – convicted of a felony, a class G felony and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.
Gregory J Wylesky, 34, Fall River, is facing identical felony and controlled substance charges as Falk and was charged with misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
Falk and Wylesky had their initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon at the Columbia County Courthouse. Both appeared by video while in custody in the Columbia County Jail.
Judge W. Andrew Voigt set standard felony conditions for Falk and Wylesky in their cases. Judge Voigt set signature bonds of $2,500 for Falk and Wylesky. As of Tuesday afternoon, both men remain in custody at the Columbia County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, two Columbia County Sheriff Detectives went to a home on County Road A in the town of Fountain Prairie to execute a search warrant.
When detectives Brian Johnson and Mark Smit arrived they spoke with Falk, who was standing in a garden where the suspected marijuana plants were growing. Sheriff’s Captain Jason Kocovsky was on the scene and located Wylesky.
Johnson and Smith asked Falk about the plants. Falk allegedly told the officers, “We just water them” and explained one of the plants had been placed in a wire cage so it wouldn’t get hit by the lawnmower.
Falk then told police they were not THC marijuana plants but were CBD plants. An officer asked Falk if he could tell the difference between a marijuana plant and a CBD plant. Falk allegedly responded, “Probably not.”
Johnson processed a number of items from the search warrant and field tested the plants which tested positive for the presence of THC.
During the search officers found 4.9 grams of marijuana in a jar, a pill bottle with 26 Tramadol pills, a schedule IV controlled substance and multiple juvenile marijuana plants inside the home. Officers reported finding $250 in cash in the kitchen along with another bag of marijuana.
There was allegedly a stem with marijuana drying in the kitchen and garage of the home.
Officers also reported finding plant food, a water pump and with five multicolored watering devices. A total of eight marijuana plants were located outside in the garden.
Online court records show Falk and Wylesky are convicted felons. Which led to the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon when officers located a .22 revolver with .22 bullets.
A truck was also searched and inside the vehicle was an orange Columbia County Jail ID bracelet for Wylesky. Inside the vehicle officers found a small glass container inside a metal tin containing 1.2 grams of cocaine.
Online records show preliminary hearings for Falk and Wylesky are set for Oct. 13 in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff.