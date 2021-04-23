Two arrested for meth after search of Mauston residence

A Mauston woman and Sauk City man are being charged with drug crimes after police executed a search warrant at a Mauston home and allegedly found methamphetamine.
Nancy Carroll, 57, of Mauston is charged with felonies maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.
Daniel Matye, 58, of Sauk City is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 8:30 a.m. April 16, 2020, Mauston Police Detective Richard Lueneburg met with Judge Paul Curran to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Bluff Street in Mauston for stolen property. The warrant was granted.
Following the issuance of a warrant, Mauston Police Chief Michael Zillisch, along with Sergeant Michael Sturek, Officer Brian Raabe and K9 Officer Adam Noe executed the warrant at about 10 a.m.
Zillisch made contact with the residence, entering the porch area where he announced the warrant. He loudly knocked on the front door and again announced the warrant.
Moving directly in front of the door, Zillisch activated his ballistic shield light to illuminate the door and inside of the home. Zillisch observed three individuals sitting at a kitchen table, and he recognized a female as Nancy Carroll from past professional police contacts.
Carroll walked to the front door and Zillisch opened the screen door as she opened the main door. He again announced the search warrant, then ordered Carroll to exit. An adult male, identified as Daniel Matye, and an adult female were ordered to put their hands up.
The seat Carroll exited had several items of evidentiary value in front of it, including drug paraphernalia and a white crystal like substance on a platter.
The officers entered the residence, and then began a search of the residence after the parties were cleared and secured. Lueneburg was informed by on scene Detective Shaun Goyette that suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were observed in plain view, and a requested expansion of the warrant to expand the scope of the search to include illicit drugs was granted.
In addition to the drug paraphernalia and white crystal like powder on the table, Zillisch observed spoons and “tooter straws.”
Following the execution of the search warrant, two phones were searched as part of the original warrant. Messenger conversations and text messages on the phone indicated drug activity and that Carroll was “dealing” from the residence.