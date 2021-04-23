Two arrested for meth after search of Mauston residence

A Mauston woman and Sauk City man are being charged with drug crimes after police executed a search warrant at a Mauston home and allegedly found methamphetamine.

Nancy Carroll, 57, of Mauston is charged with felonies maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each of the felony charges.

Daniel Matye, 58, of Sauk City is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8:30 a.m. April 16, 2020, Mauston Police Detective Richard Lueneburg met with Judge Paul Curran to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Bluff Street in Mauston for stolen property. The warrant was granted.

Following the issuance of a warrant, Mauston Police Chief Michael Zillisch, along with Sergeant Michael Sturek, Officer Brian Raabe and K9 Officer Adam Noe executed the warrant at about 10 a.m.