Two arrested on meth charges after informant sale in Baraboo

Two men were recently charged with dealing methamphetamine after one sold the substance to a confidential informant.

Ryan C. Harmsen, 35, of Mauston, was charged with a felony count of manufacturing and delivering amphetamine from 3 to 10 grams. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and fines up to $50,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Harmsen provided the informant with roughly 4 grams of methamphetamine. When questioned, Harmsen told officers he knew that the police had “controlled buys on him” and that he was a “small time person” who sold little amounts of heroin and methamphetamine to support the habit of both he and his girlfriend. His girlfriend told police that she and Harmsen are addicted.

Harmsen said he purchased both substances from a friend from high school named Christopher Wiora.

Wiora, 35, Baraboo, allegedly sold the drugs from his home, E12505 County W, when Harmsen went into the residence on Sept. 3, 2019. The informant, who was working with the Juneau County Drug Task Force, said that Harmsen came back to the vehicle and gave the informant the methamphetamine, which was then turned over to police.