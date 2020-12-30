 Skip to main content
Two charged after alleged Loganville burglary
A Wisconsin Dells man is wanted for arrest after he and another man allegedly stole a safe containing valuable jewelry and game pieces from a Loganville residence in September.

Sean D. Hitchcock, 35, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett issued a warrant for his arrest Tuesday.

Jeremiah James McCarty, 36, Madison, was also charged with the same two counts. Each man faces a prison sentence of more than 13 years and fines up to $35,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a homeowner caught two men on a security camera breaking into the home and taking a safe that was kept near a bed. It held a bag of pennies, sports cards, antique cribbage and domino sets, poker chips, a set of antique salt and pepper shakers, $200 in cash, 14-karat gold necklaces and two silver wedding rings.

Security video caught by the homeowner showed Hitchcock, who the homeowner recognized, and McCarty carrying the safe out of the residence. According to the complaint, the cameras captured the two men prying open the door.

Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office were notified by a deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office that the pair were involved in a car crash and it was discovered during investigation of the accident that they were also in a hit and run crash in Sauk County.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies allegedly found dominos, a cribbage board, baseball cards and salt and pepper shakers. Lafayette County deputies also located the safe cut open.

Sauk County Det. Joseph Kellogg talked to McCarty during a Nov. 5 interview in which McCarty admitted to helping Hitchcock, adding that he was drunk and thought he was “helping a buddy.” He also said that Hitchcock had “black out” on prescription tranquilizers while driving, which resulted in the Lafayette County crash.

When the pair returned to a residence in Blanchardville, McCarty said they passed out and when he awoke, he found Hitchcock in the garage cutting open the safe they took.

McCarty is scheduled to make an initial appearance Jan. 27 in court.

Hitchcock

