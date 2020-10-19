Two charged for drug possession after passing out while in a car on a town of Lisbon road

A Mauston woman and a New Lisbon man allegedly passed out in their vehicle on a town of Lisbon road while high on methamphetamine, leading to drug charges.
Ashley Winchel, 29, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater; felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, as a party to a crime, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater.
If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge; up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the THC charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of felony bail jumping.
As Winchel has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional four years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.
Harrison Hample, 25, of New Lisbon is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 9 Deputy Michal Sickinger of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched for a welfare check on a vehicle parked partially on Taylor Road in the town of Lisbon. The person reporting the vehicle to dispatch said there were two people in the vehicle who appeared to be passed out or sleeping.
Upon arrival Sickinger noted the car was parked in the westbound lane. A male was in the driver seat, later identified as Harrison Hample, and a female was in the passenger seat, later identified as Ashley Winchel. Both individuals appeared to be either asleep or passed out.
Sickinger approached the vehicle on the passenger side, and another deputy approached on the driver side. Winchel appeared confused as to where she was at, and Sickinger noted a glass pipe used for smoking illegal drugs in the passenger area.
Asked what they were doing in the vehicle, Hample stated the car over heated the night before and they were waiting for it to cool down. Hample was surprised when told it was about 9:30 a.m. Asked about the pipe, Hample stated it was found in the air cleaner of the engine bay and he did not to whom it belonged.
Both Hample and Winchel were asked to step out of the car and were then seated in the back seat of separate patrol vehicles.
During a search of the vehicle Sickinger found THC, a digital scale, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia in the glove box. On the floor of the vehicle on the passenger side Sickinger found a cardboard box containing drug paraphernalia. In Hample’s area of the front seat Sickinger found a metal container, containing a small medicine container, inside of which were two crystals consistent with methamphetamine.
Sickinger located several bags, boxes and baskets containing clothes, personal items, THC, drug paraphernalia and both used and unused hypodermic needles. In the trunk of the vehicle Sickinger found blank checks and paperwork, and jewelry and wrist watches.
Both Hample and Winchel were placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Winchel is next scheduled for an arraignment Nov. 25 at the Juneau County Justice Center. Hample failed to appear in court for his initial appearance and an arrest warrant has been issued.
