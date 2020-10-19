Two charged for drug possession after passing out while in a car on a town of Lisbon road

A Mauston woman and a New Lisbon man allegedly passed out in their vehicle on a town of Lisbon road while high on methamphetamine, leading to drug charges.

Ashley Winchel, 29, of Mauston is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as a party to a crime, repeater; felony possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, as a party to a crime, repeater; two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime, repeater.

If convicted, she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge; up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the THC charge; and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each count of felony bail jumping.

As Winchel has a previous conviction for felony possession of methamphetamine within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional four years in prison for each charge due to the repeater modification.