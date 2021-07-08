Two charged with drug crimes for meth, heroin, cocaine and pills

After the vehicle passed Platt it moved into the right hand lane, where it began to drift within the lane by moving side to side. Platt activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop near the westbound rest area.

Upon approach Platt observed the passenger with his body turned towards the center console “making furtive movements.” The passenger appeared to be pushing something down into the console area. After introducing himself Platt asked why the passenger was moving, to which the passenger stated he was putting his seat belt on. Platt noted the driver had bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils, and the passenger’s voice was shaky and he appeared nervous.

Inside the car Platt could see a partial six pack of beer, with three bottles missing and several small plastic cups. An odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle, and Platt could see small ground plant-like material on the driver’s shirt. Inside the passenger door panel appeared to be marijuana stems, and Platt could smell the odor of intoxicating beverages coming from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Marshall Pointer, said they pair was coming from Michigan and were traveling to Minnesota. The passenger, identified as Kenneth Smith, said the car was a rental when asked who owned the vehicle, and said the rental was in his name.