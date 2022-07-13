Two Columbus men face felonies after fleeing officers on motorcycles

COLUMBUS – Two men from Columbus are facing fleeing incidences for fleeing from Columbus Police while riding on motorcycles.

According to a press release from Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner, Nicholas Grueneberg, 25, and Peyton Drolshagen, 22, both face felony counts of eluding an officer. If convicted, they could face up to 1½ years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

Columbus Police attempted to stop the motorcycle Grueneberg was riding on July 2 at 4:55 p.m. on Tower Drive for not displaying a license plate. The motorcycle fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued with his lights and siren on and observed the motorcycle commit numerous traffic violations. The officer eventually lost sight of the motorcycle.

On July 9, the same officer observed a motorcycle matching the same description on West James Street. The motorcycle again took off at a high rate of speed from the officer, who did not pursue. A short time later he located the cycle and operator at his residence. Grueneberg, 25, was arrested for eluding an officer for the July 2 incident. He was charged Monday in Columbia County Circuit Court with eluding an officer, a class I felony. He will also be issued several traffic citations through municipal court.

Drolshagen was also charged in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday. Columbus Police attempted to stop his motorcycle on April 21 at 11:18 p.m. on West Prairie Street for no license. The motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed and the officer pursued the cycle with his lights and siren activated and observed the cycle operator commit several traffic violations. The officer lost sight of the motorcycle after a short time.

Also on July 9, following up on investigative leads, the officers responded to an address in the city to contact the suspect. Drolshagen was arrested for eluding an officer and transported to jail. Drolshagen initially denied owning a motorcycle, then admitted fleeing the officer in April and showed officers the motorcycle. He will also be issued several traffic citations through municipal court.