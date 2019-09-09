JUNEAU — Two teenage boys from the Fond du Lac area appeared in Dodge County Circuit Court on Monday on charges of stealing vehicles after they allegedly took a vehicle from Beaver Dam and wrecked another stolen vehicle after driving it into Beaver Dam Lake.
Tyler Rodgers, 18, Fond du Lac, and Kaden Solano, 17, North Fond du Lac, are charged with felony counts of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. They could face 3½ years on that charge and a $10,000 fine. Solano could face over four years in prison on charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor charge of bail jumping.
They both appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Steven Bauer. Solano was placed on a $3,000 cash bond and Rodgers was placed on a $500 cash bond. Neither can operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.
According to the criminal complaint, Waupun police pulled over a red Dodge Ram pickup truck on Saturday at 11:21 p.m. after getting a report that the vehicle had been stolen Friday morning from Beaver Dam. The officer followed the vehicle for several blocks and activated the emergency lights on the squad.
The occupants of the truck fled after the driver pulled over, but one of the passengers was seen walking away from the truck. The passenger said he was not the driver of the vehicle and there had been three others in the truck with Solano driving. Rodgers and another man who was identified to be in the truck were also found in the area. One of the men told police that Solano had told them the truck belonged to Rodgers’ uncle. However, after pulling over in Waupun, Solano had told them that the truck was stolen, and that they should run, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Rodgers was asked if he had driven the vehicle and denied doing so at first. According to the criminal complaint, he eventually admitted to driving the truck in Fond du Lac and Waupun.
Solano originally claimed that Rodgers had taken the vehicle and was driving it, but he changed his statement based off of the statements of the others in the vehicle.
Rodgers eventually admitted to taking two vehicles, including the Ford Escape that was taken from Fond du Lac and found in Beaver Dam Lake on Friday morning.
Solano allegedly told Waupun Police that Rodgers and he saw the Ford Escape in Fond du Lac unlocked with the keys in it and had driven it away.
Solano’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19, while Rodgers' is Oct. 24.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)