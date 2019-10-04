Two former Columbia Correctional Institution corrections officers were placed on probation Friday after they were found guilty of hurting an inmate and falsifying reports of the 2018 incident.
Russell G. Goldsmith, 64, of Westfield, pleaded no contest in Columbia County Circuit Court to two felony charges of abusing inmates office misconduct by submitting a fraudulent record or statement.
Michael J. Thompson, 47, of Reedsburg, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal asked the court to accept joint recommendations during separate plea and sentencing hearings Friday, in part because both defendants did not have prior criminal records.
Goldsmith was placed on 18 months of probation and must undergo any counseling recommended by his probation agent, and Thompson was ordered to complete one year of probation.
Judge W. Andrew Voigt also ordered both Thompson and Goldsmith to pay $686 in fines. Neither Thompson nor Goldsmith spoke in court Friday.
The criminal charges stem from an Oct. 26, 2018 incident in which prosecutors said Goldsmith and Thompson punched, kicked and used a shield to hit a Columbia Correctional Institution inmate inside his prison cell and then collaboratively submitted fraudulent reports detailing the incident.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections spokeswoman Clare Hendricks said Goldsmith and Thompson were placed on administrative leave Oct. 26, 2018, after a law enforcement investigation opened.
Goldsmith − who was hired July 7, 2008 − resigned Nov. 8, 2018, before a Department of Corrections investigation had concluded, Hendricks said.
Thompson was hired Jan. 27, 2014, and was terminated Dec. 11, 2018, as a result of a Department of Corrections investigation, Hendricks said.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections declined to comment on the criminal case Friday.
Delivering a victim impact statement Friday, the inmate said he was "brutally beaten" by both guards and that he takes medication before bed to cope with his fear of being physically harmed by corrections officers, who he believes "are out to get me."
Yaskal said Thompson was not the primary aggressor in the incident, but she added he was not entirely honest about it when filing a report afterward.
Thompson's defense attorney, Charles Giesen, said Friday that his client regrets his actions and has never had any other negative incidents with inmates throughout his law enforcement career.
Giesen characterized Thompson as a community-oriented and respectful man who cares about his reputation as an officer and treated inmates with respect.
Goldsmith's defense attorney, Timothy Robert Verhoff, said Friday that his client paid for his actions. Not only did Goldsmith have to serve five days in jail, Verhoff said, but Goldsmith also lost his job as a law enforcement officer after more than 10 years at CCI.
Voigt said Friday that all in one day, he accepted a total of three plea agreements related to violence at the state prison.
In one case, Voigt said an inmate was accused of assaulting a corrections officer. In the other two, Voigt said Goldsmith and Thompson were accused of hurting an inmate.
Voigt said both defendants did things they were not supposed to while on duty, but he can only imagine how much of an impact that the 5-day-long period of incarceration, however brief, had on Goldsmith.
"All of us have to do better," Voigt said. "All of us in the criminal justice system have to do better."
