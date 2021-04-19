Two injured in drive-by shooting at Wisconsin Dells bar

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting at a Wisconsin Dells bar Sunday morning, according to police.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1:19 a.m., the Lake Delton Police Department received a report of several gunshots. The gunshots originated from a vehicle traveling on Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, directed toward Bobbers Island Grill at 750 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South in the Village of Lake Delton.

Bobbers was immediately placed on lockdown, during which time it was discovered two victims suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin Dells Police Department responded to assist with the incident.

Lake Delton Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

There is no further information available at this time.