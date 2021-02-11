Two Madison men arrested after Columbia County chase

Two Madison men were arrested Thursday after leading deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on a high speed chase in the early morning hours, according to a release from Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Melord L. Acklin, 44, and Netrell S. Phillips, 39, were taken to Columbia County Jail on suspected cocaine and marijuana possession. Acklin was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired and eluding an officer. Both are also suspected of breaking probation holds.

According to the release, just before 3 a.m. a deputy was informed by a driver that another vehicle had almost hit them head-on. The deputy found a vehicle that matched the description provided by the driver, a silver 2021 Nissan Versa. It was pulled over on the side of Highway 22 near Highway 51 in the town of Leeds.

When the deputy approached the car, which appeared to be broken down, the driver took off quickly, driving north along Highway 22. The deputy followed at speeds from 45 to 95 mph for about 10 miles before another deputy deployed a tire deflation device near Highway 16.

The car stopped near the eastbound Highway 16 ramp and both men were arrested.

Neither Acklin nor Phillips had been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court as of Thursday night.