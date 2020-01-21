Two men arrested for meth, battery of officer at Ho-Chunk casino

Two men were recently arrested at the Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells on warrants after officers became suspicious that their loitering involved illegal drugs.

Grant A. Kamien, 23, of Baraboo, and 42-year-old Brian D. Hill of Wisconsin Dells were apprehended by officers with the Ho-Chunk Police Department on Jan. 13 and 14, respectively.

Kamien faces felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and bail jumping, or breaking the agreements of bond from a previous case. He was also charged with resisting an officer and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Those charges are in relation to bonds Kamien entered in December 2018, and in April and August of 2019.

According to a criminal complaint by Ho-Chunk Officer Daniel Heimann, he and other officers had noticed both men loitering by a restroom in the casino for three days. On the second day, Heimann noted the pair had been asked to leave, but were there again the next day.

At about 9 p.m. Jan. 13, Heimann approached Kamien after identifying him by his casino player card. By running his name, Heimann found Kamien had multiple warrants out for his arrest. When Heimann asked Kamien his name, he provided a false one and said a friend had his identification.

