Two men arrested in Dekorra on suspicion of driving intoxicated, drug possession

Two men arrested on suspicion of drug possession, driving while intoxicated and owning firearms illegally appeared in court Friday.

Trevor L. Kelley, 26, Portage, and Christopher R. Crawford, 37, Baraboo, both face felony charges in Columbia County Circuit Court. Judge Troy Cross set bond for both men at $500 cash.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a black Pontiac Grand Am around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 90/94 in the town of Dekorra after the vehicle pulled into the rest area of the westbound lane. After running a check on the license plate, the deputy discovered the vehicle was stolen from Baraboo.

When the vehicle pulled into a parking spot, the deputy and a Wisconsin State Trooper approached the driver of the vehicle, Crawford, who showed signs of being intoxicated. The other occupant of the car was Kelley, who was passed out, according to the release.

Both were taken to the Columbia County Jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property, drugs and felony possession of a firearm. Kelley was held on a probation violation and an Adams County warrant.