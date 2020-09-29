Two men charged after Lake Delton drug raid

Two Wisconsin men arrested after a Sauk County Drug Task Force raid were charged with drug-related felonies Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Timothy Eugene Savannah, 28, Waupun, faces felony counts of manufacturing and delivering amphetamines, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell designer drugs, possession with intent to sell heroin and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felony.
According to court records, Savannah was convicted of felony escape of criminal arrest in 2019 in Dane County Circuit Court.
Gary Athmore Scott, 39, Windsor, was charged with felony possession of a firearm and second-offense possession of marijuana.
Court records indicate Scott was convicted of felony sale of cocaine in June 2016 in Adams County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaints, Sauk County Sheriff’s Det. Joe Kellogg was told by a person at the end of August that they had been buying methamphetamine from someone in Lake Delton. An undercover agent contacted the seller via phone Sept. 1 and bought an ounce of meth from the man under surveillance. The seller was later identified as Savannah.
Investigators found that Savannah had an active felony warrant through the state Department of Corrections.
Another purchase by the same agent was arranged for Sept. 10. The agent purchased roughly 58 grams of a substance officers claim was later identified as methamphetamine.
A search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team and Special Agent Michael Mansavage of the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 530 East Hiawatha Drive in Lake Delton.
According to the complaint, team members saw Savannah run to a third story balcony and seem like he was about to jump until he saw officers around the property and ran back inside. At the same time, “Scott casually walked outside on the porch...smoking a ‘blunt’” with his hands in the air. Officers found a bag of 8 grams of marijuana in a sweatshirt pocket near Scott, according to the complaint.
Scott was also allegedly in possession of a set of keys for a GMC Terrain in the parking lot, though the complaint did not indicate whether it was his vehicle. Mansavage allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9 millimeter handgun in the console.
The search of the apartment yielded “a large amount of U.S. currency,” tools consistent with drug processing, a Smith and Wesson handgun, and bags containing 5.4 grams of cocaine, 12.8 grams of ecstasy and 7.3 grams of heroin.
According to the complaint, a woman called Kellogg asking about the Smith and Wesson handgun which she said belonged to her. The woman told the detective she knew she shouldn’t have a gun around Savannah and that she wasn’t used to carrying one, which is why she forgot it.
Savannah faces a maximum prison sentence of nearly 134 years and fines up to $435,000 for his charges. Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $3,000 cash bond for Savannah, which has not yet been posted as of Tuesday. He is scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Klicko set a $500 cash bond for Scott, which had not yet been posted Tuesday. He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 20.
