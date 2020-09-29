Two men charged after Lake Delton drug raid

Another purchase by the same agent was arranged for Sept. 10. The agent purchased roughly 58 grams of a substance officers claim was later identified as methamphetamine.

A search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team and Special Agent Michael Mansavage of the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 530 East Hiawatha Drive in Lake Delton.

According to the complaint, team members saw Savannah run to a third story balcony and seem like he was about to jump until he saw officers around the property and ran back inside. At the same time, “Scott casually walked outside on the porch...smoking a ‘blunt’” with his hands in the air. Officers found a bag of 8 grams of marijuana in a sweatshirt pocket near Scott, according to the complaint.

Scott was also allegedly in possession of a set of keys for a GMC Terrain in the parking lot, though the complaint did not indicate whether it was his vehicle. Mansavage allegedly found a loaded Taurus 9 millimeter handgun in the console.

The search of the apartment yielded “a large amount of U.S. currency,” tools consistent with drug processing, a Smith and Wesson handgun, and bags containing 5.4 grams of cocaine, 12.8 grams of ecstasy and 7.3 grams of heroin.