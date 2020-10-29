Two Necedah men charged after allegedly repeatedly locking a woman in a trailer with 21 dogs

John Babcock, in an interview, said he had adequate food for the animals at the property, as well as adequate food and sanitation facilities for himself and his family including running water. After being notified that investigators confirmed there was no running water at the residence, John Babcock became upset and admitted there was no running water, but said there was a water well outside the residence.

Asked about leaving his wife locked in the residence, he admitted to doing so and said he was aware she was unable to exit when he padlocked the door. He further admitted to placing boards over the other door to prevent her and the animals from leaving.

According to John Babcock, he made the alterations to the residence to prevent his wife from letting the animals out “as she could not keep the animals under control.” He stated they had multiple complaints about the animals, and he locked her with the animals within the home to prevent further complaints.