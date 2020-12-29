Two people from Waupun sentenced to prison for roles in providing a fatal drug cocktail

FOND DU LAC – A 40-year-old Waupun woman and a 42-year-old Waupun man were sentenced to prison Monday for arranging a drug deal that caused the death of a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man.
Cara Zech was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in October.
Zech arranged a drug deal that caused the death of Steven Compton. Compton died of an overdose July 28, 2018, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” involving heroin and fentanyl.
"Drug overdose deaths are heartbreaking on so many levels and these sentences will not erase the pain and grief families experience when they lose a loved one," Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said in a press release. "I pray as we turn the page into 2021 those experiencing drug addiction will seek help to break their cycle of addiction. We will continue to prosecute those that sustain addiction through drug dealing while also continuing to support our Drug Court and Diversion programs for those that wish to seek treatment.”
Zech appeared before Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Richard Nuss. Zech was given a 19 years sentence, with 9 years spent in prison and 10 as an extended sentence.
In addition, Zech must maintain absolute sobriety and may not use or possess controlled substances without a valid prescription. She may not use or possess syringes or hypodermic needles. She must undergo any counseling as recommended and comply with directives of health care and treatment providers. She must complete an AODA assessment and random urine tests. She must make reasonable efforts to obtain and maintain full time employment as well as a stable residence. She may have no contact with her cohorts or the victim’s family. She must pay restitution
According to the criminal complaint, Julie A. Harr, 48, Anthony E. Buechel, 43, and Compton went to Milwaukee to purchase drugs in a deal arranged by Zech. Harr, from Fond du Lac, allegedly told police that she, Compton and Buechel, from Waupun, took the drugs that night.
Buechel was found guilty of reckless homicide in October. Buechel appeared before Fond du Lac Circuit Court Judge Robert Wirtz and was sentenced to 12 years in the prison system with seven years in prison and five years of an extended sentence.
In addition, Buechel must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an AODA assessment. He must maintain fulltime employment and a stable residence. He may not have contact with his cohorts or the victim's family. He must pay restitution.
Harr, from Fond du Lac, was found guilty of reckless homicide and sentencing on Dec. 1 to a 12 year sentence broken up to six years in prison and six of an extended sentence.