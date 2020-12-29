Two people from Waupun sentenced to prison for roles in providing a fatal drug cocktail

FOND DU LAC – A 40-year-old Waupun woman and a 42-year-old Waupun man were sentenced to prison Monday for arranging a drug deal that caused the death of a 23-year-old Fond du Lac man.

Cara Zech was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in October.

Zech arranged a drug deal that caused the death of Steven Compton. Compton died of an overdose July 28, 2018, and an autopsy revealed the cause of death was “acute mixed drug intoxication” involving heroin and fentanyl.

"Drug overdose deaths are heartbreaking on so many levels and these sentences will not erase the pain and grief families experience when they lose a loved one," Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said in a press release. "I pray as we turn the page into 2021 those experiencing drug addiction will seek help to break their cycle of addiction. We will continue to prosecute those that sustain addiction through drug dealing while also continuing to support our Drug Court and Diversion programs for those that wish to seek treatment.”

Zech appeared before Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Richard Nuss. Zech was given a 19 years sentence, with 9 years spent in prison and 10 as an extended sentence.