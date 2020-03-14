Two 'persons of interest' in Sauk Prairie attempted homicide taken into custody in South Carolina

VILLAGE OF SAUK PRAIRIE -- South Carolina authorities on Friday took two people into custody in connection to an attempted homicide on March 9 in the village of Sauk Prairie.

At about 11 a.m. on March 9, multiple shots were fired on the 200 block of Monroe Street in the village of Sauk Prairie, according to previous reports. A man was taken to the local hospital, but authorities have not identified him or spoken to his condition.

According to a news release from Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz, the U.S. Marshals Service in South Carolina took Reedsburg natives Gunnar Tempest, 23, and Logan Owen, 18, into custody Friday. Both have been identified by the Sauk Prairie Police Department as persons of interest in the case and are now awaiting extradition.

Agencies that assisted Sauk Prairie police are: the U.S. Marshal Service of Western Wisconsin, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Sauk City Fire District, Sauk Prairie Ambulance Service, Reedsburg Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Iowa County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Madison Police Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, FBI, Baraboo Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, University of Wisconsin Police Department, Lake Delton Police Department, Chicago Police Department and the Milwaukee Police Department.

No one from the Sauk Prairie Police Department was available for comment Saturday.

