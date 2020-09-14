Two Sauk County men charged with sexual assault

She noticed during the drive that Denman was going the wrong way. He told her that they were avoiding road construction, according to the complaint. He stopped the truck and Bunde took over driving while Denman got into the backseat with the woman. She said he forcefully kissed her before pulling down her pants and sexually assaulting her in the “missionary position,” before Bunde pulled over and he and Denman switched places. Bunde then pulled her pants down again and assaulted her while she kept telling him she just wanted to get to her friend’s house, according to the complaint.

Denman and Bunde switched places again. The woman told the officer she repeatedly told Denman “no” but he contorted her body into a painful position. She kicked him hard once, yelling about how she was in pain. He also bit her and tried to put his hand on her throat but she was able to push him away. When Bunde stopped the truck across the street from her intended destination, the woman said she pleaded to be let out before Bunde eventually drove into the parking lot and she jumped out of the vehicle and ran to her friend.

The woman was driven to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment the next morning and then taken to Meriter Hospital in Madison for a sexual assault examination, where her clothing that had the men’s DNA on it was collected, according to the complaint.