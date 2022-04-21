Two Watertown teens to serve year in jail for robbing Beaver Dam gas station

JUNEAU – Two 18-year-old Watertown men will spend one year in jail each as part of their probation conditions for robbing a gas station on North University Avenue in Beaver Dam.

In November, Thatcher Sehrbrock was found guilty of a felony count of robbery with use of force, and Avery Bence was found guilty of felony robbery with use of force and misdemeanor battery.

Dodge County Circuit Judge Joseph Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Sehrbrock on probation for seven years on Tuesday. As conditions of his probation besides the year in jail, Sehrbrock must:

Maintain absolute sobriety

Not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages

Submit to random drug testing

Take the medicine he is prescribed

Undergo treatment as deemed necessary.

Bence appeared before Sciascia on Wednesday. Sciascia withheld sentencing and placed Bence on probation for seven years. As conditions of his probation besides the year in jail, Bence must:

Maintain fulltime employment

Pursue mental health treatment and continue AODA treatment

Provide regular and random drug tests

Not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcoholic beverages

Not be in the presence of anyone who possesses drugs or alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, two younger masked men entered the gas station on Nov. 28, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. One of the men sprayed the clerk with pepper spray and the same person selected several packs of Marlboro Red Seventy-Twos.

The clerk attempted to detain and was able to demask the men, but they both were able to flee on foot. Some merchandise in the store was damaged.

Police obtained the video footage from the assistant manager.

Beaver Dam Police put out a Wisconsin Crime Alert on Dec. 1, 2020, the complaint said, and came back with a tip about Bence being the primary suspect.

According to the complaint, police spoke to the mother of Bence who confirmed he was the one in the photos from the gas station. Bence told investigators that he did not know the name of the person who was with him but was able to identify him on social media, the complaint said.

Both Watertown and Oconomowoc Police were contacted and identified Sehrbrock as a possible suspect. Beaver Dam Police were able to match Sehrbrock’s DNA with DNA that was found on a bandana that was left on the scene.

