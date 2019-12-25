Two women accused of distributing heroin at Portage jail

Felony charges were filed against two women who allegedly distributed heroin at the Columbia County Jail in Portage.

Sala Marchand, 20, Wisconsin Dells, is charged with two counts of felony distribution of heroin in the amount of 3 grams or less, felony possession with intent to deliver heroin in the amount of 3 grams or less and felony possession of narcotic drugs.

Amanda M. Fischer, 39, Oxford, is charged with felony distribution of heroin in the amount of 3 grams or less.

The criminal complaint against Marchand states that she acquired the heroin while on work release from the jail Dec. 12. A baggie of heroin was removed from her person Dec. 13 and turned over to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy. She had allegedly distributed heroin to other inmates including Fischer. Marchand admitted to investigators she is addicted to heroin and had been using it for the entire time she was on Huber.

Fischer told investigators she walked in on Marchand using heroin Dec. 12 in the jail’s bathroom and that Marchand then offered some of the heroin to her and Fischer accepted it. Another inmate told investigators that Marchand had been bringing the heroin into the jail for a couple of days and had given some to her.