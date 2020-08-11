Unmasked man allegedly robs Horicon Bank's West Bend branch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Bend branch of Horicon Bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the West Bend Police Department’s Facebook page, a white male entered the bank at 1535 West Paradise Drive at approximately 8:45 a.m. and demanded money.

The man implied he had a firearm and fled the bank on a bicycle. Surveillance footage provided a clear picture of the robber, who was not wearing a mask.

Citizens provided information to the police and the suspect was identified and taken into custody at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

