Unmasked man allegedly robs Horicon Bank's West Bend branch
Bank camera footage

Shown is a photograph of a robbery suspect leaving Horicon Bank in West Bend Tuesday morning, as captured by the bank's cameras.

 WBPD, Contributed

The West Bend branch of Horicon Bank was robbed Tuesday morning.

According to a post on the West Bend Police Department’s Facebook page, a white male entered the bank at 1535 West Paradise Drive at approximately 8:45 a.m. and demanded money.

The man implied he had a firearm and fled the bank on a bicycle. Surveillance footage provided a clear picture of the robber, who was not wearing a mask.

Citizens provided information to the police and the suspect was identified and taken into custody at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

