After taking a last-minute plea deal while a prospective Columbia County jury waited downstairs in the courthouse, a Friesland man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting his wife Feb. 15, 2016 at Ridge Motor Inn in Portage.
Kevin Karl Krueger, 55, pleaded no contest to felony charges of first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Charges of stalking and possession of narcotic drugs were dismissed.
Special Prosecutor Mark Williams laid out the facts of the state's version of events Tuesday. He told Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt that Krueger fatally shot his estranged wife, Tracy Krueger, twice with a shotgun at Ridge Motor Inn in Portage in 2016 after a series of arguments.
After Krueger entered his no contest plea as part of a deal with the state of Wisconsin, Voigt found Krueger guilty.
Krueger represented himself during the hearing Tuesday after he dismissed both his defense attorneys last week.
Williams requested Voigt schedule a sentencing hearing for Wednesday, but Voigt instead called for a pre-sentence investigation and stated a sentencing hearing would be set for a later date.
A charge of first degree intentional homicide carries a sentence of life in prison. A charge of possession of a firearm by a felon carries maximum punishments of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
Tuesday morning's plea hearing came at the last minute before a jury was supposed to be selected.
Voigt had found capable defense counsel for Krueger on standby in the courthouse if needed. A family member also called in private attorney Andrew Martinez, who was present. Martinez attempted to enter a conference room to speak with Krueger before the plea hearing.
"I'm not allowing you into this room," Portage Police Det. Lt. Dan Garrigan told Martinez, stating authorities could only allow Krueger's attorney inside.
"That's the conversation we're having," Martinez said, adding he was called in to meet with Krueger, who then requested to speak to Martinez.
Just before Columbia County District Attorney's office staff guided the victims and family members into the courtroom, Williams remarked to a police and court security officers, "the judge should get everybody out here and get this resolved."
Voigt told Krueger in his experience as a judge, he has never found himself in the position he did Tuesday.
"At this point, I need to know," Voigt said. "What are we doing?"
"I'll take the deal," Krueger said. "I can't afford an attorney, so I'm throwing in the towel."
Voigt questioned Krueger about his intent to proceed without counsel and enter a plea.
Voigt added that after a 10-minute discussion about proceeding without counsel, Krueger mentioned he wanted an attorney, and Voigt said they were back to square one.
Krueger told Voigt he still intended to proceed without counsel, but he said some potential witnesses and family members had lied to authorities in the case.
A man in the gallery stood up, and other family members expressed dismay.
Columbia County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Max Jenatscheck held a hand out and cautioned, "Please, please, sir, it's not worth it," before a couple family members left the courtroom.
"Mister Krueger, focus on me," Voigt said. "We're not talking about any of those things right now."
Voigt questioned Krueger about whether he understood the case or was mentally affected by his medications.
Williams then began laying out the state's version of events after police found Tracy Krueger's body at Ridge Motor Inn in Portage on Feb. 15, 2016.
Williams said the state could have used facts to prove Krueger's fingerprints were tied to a shotgun linked to Tracy's death, that Krueger had texted her at least 100 times and threatened her with violence before she was killed.
Krueger interrupted Williams multiple times. He said the state's version of events was "hearsay."
Voigt told Krueger he needed to be silent as the state presented its allegations and facts.
"Apparently you're not interested in it, sir, but I am," Voigt said, holding up a hand a various points while telling Krueger to be quiet. "You are done commenting, sir. Do we understand that?"
Krueger said the victim's family members should "take that stuff home with them if they're interested in it." He said he didn't want his daughters − who were seated in the gallery − to hear about their mother's death.
After finding Krueger guilty on two of the four counts he had been charged with, Voigt said he would contact the public defender's office to find representation for Krueger at an upcoming sentencing hearing. He added the prospective jurors would be excused.
As two court security officers prepared to escort Krueger out of the courtroom, he turned around in his chair and said goodbye to his daughters.
"Have a good day," Krueger told his daughters before they left the room.
