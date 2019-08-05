Prosecutors say a Hartford man inappropriately touched a female victim he didn't know at a Lake Delton wave pool Saturday while her family was visiting on vacation.
Marcos Funez-Hernandez, 34, is charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with false imprisonment and second-degree sexual assault with use of force.
The alleged incident at the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park isn't the first time a man has been accused of fondling a woman in the wave pool. In June 2014, Rockford resident Pedro S. Esquivias, who was 38 at the time, was accused of targeting and groping a 12-year-old girl in the wave pool.
A felony child sex assault charge against Esquivias was dropped as part of a plea agreement in 2015 and he was found guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct and placed on probation for two years.
In 2014, the Lake Delton Village Board passed an ordinance requiring installation of video surveillance in all night clubs and water park wave pools for general security and to deter and verify sex assault claims.
Like the 2014 case, Funez-Hernandez also is accused of targeting his alleged victim.
According to the criminal complaint filed Monday, a Lake Delton police officer spoke with the female victim and said she was quiet and "appeared upset and nervous."
The female, whose age was not disclosed, told police she was on vacation with her family and had been in the wave pool with her twin sister and a friend when they all noticed Funez-Hernandez staring at her.
Investigators say as Funez-Hernandez continued to move close, the females tried to keep their distance.
During a wave, the complaint states Funez-Hernandez "grabbed her around the waist with both arms, pulling her into his grasp." He then allegedly held the female victim against her will for 10 seconds while inappropriately touching her.
She tried to break free from his grip but could not while being held underwater, according to the complaint. Prosecutors say she immediately told her sister and a friend about the incident and they alerted lifeguards at the pool. Funez-Hernandez was reportedly seen swimming away before Mt. Olympus staff confronted him.
A manager at the water park told police Funez-Hernandez was asked to leave the park after the incident. The manger said Funez-Hernandez appeared nervous and was looking over his shoulder around the time of the alleged assault.
"It was obvious what Marcos was attempting to do," the manager told police, according to the complaint.
During an initial court appearance Monday, Funez-Hernandez was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
Funez-Hernandez is not allowed to contact the female victim or visit Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. A return date is scheduled for Sept. 11.
A manager at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park did not return a call seeking comment Monday.
