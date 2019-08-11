JUNEAU — Authorities say a juvenile who sent threatening messages Sunday to elders of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Beaver Dam has admitted to sending the texts that alluded to blowing up the church and congregation.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect will not be identified but a request for charges will be forwarded to a juvenile court where the suspect lives.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, authorities say two separate elders of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, located in the town of Beaver Dam, received text message threats while at their homes. The threats indicated the meeting and congregation were going to be blown up that same day.
The church has two Spanish speaking services each week, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. It has English speaking services two times a week as well, Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
The elders who received the threats are involved in the Spanish-speaking meetings that occur at that location. The threats were sent from a “spoofed” phone number, preventing those who received the messages from recognizing its source. Investigators indicated they were able to determine the device used to spoof the number, which led them to the suspect.
The threats made were determined not to be hate crimes directed toward any religion or ethnicity, according to the press release. The building was searched with a dog trained in explosive detection and no explosives were found.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
