An armed robbery suspect who police say held up a Portage credit union at gunpoint Friday evening was arrested in Madison following a high-speed pursuit and crash.
Madison resident Jeffrey J. Parker, 40, was arrested in connection with the incident.
Portage Police Department Detective Lt. Dan Garrigan said officers responded after 6 p.m. to the report of an armed robbery at Summit Credit Union, 110 Henry Drive.
Employees told police a masked and heavily clothed man entered the establishment Friday and displayed a firearm and ordered all staff to get behind the counter.
The man then restrained multiple employees in a prone position and demanded a female teller retrieve money from the drawers before restraining her, Garrigan said.
Garrigan said the man left the bank carrying an unknown amount of money and fled south on Interstate 39 in a silver sedan.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle on I-39 and attempted a traffic stop, Garrigan said. The driver led deputies on a high-speed pursuit before eventually exiting the interstate onto East Washington Avenue in Madison.
Madison Police Department Sgt. Blake Hoefs said the vehicle T-boned a FedEx vehicle at the intersection of Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue.
No one was injured in the robbery incident in Portage nor the crash in Madison. Parker was taken to the Columbia County Jail.
Evidence tied to the armed robbery was found inside the vehicle, Garrigan said.
Garrigan commended the Summit Credit Union employees for using “excellent observation skills” and getting information on the suspect’s vehicle to police officers.
He added various authorities communicated efficiently Friday to resolve the incident and there is no danger to the public.
Garrigan said he is glad no one was hurt, but workers in such scenarios can be afraid for their lives.
“The trauma that bank robberies cause to people is incredible,” Garrigan said. “Somebody comes in here and makes threats, it’s traumatic.”
