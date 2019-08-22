A man fleeing police at high speed on city streets following an apparent domestic disturbance crashed into Beaver Dam Middle School, where his car caught fire Wednesday, police said.
The 22-year-old driver, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer, drunken driving with a suspended driver's license and driving without insurance, according to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department. The driver's name was not released.
The crash, which involved a white four-door sedan, caused structural damage to the school and affected electrical and water utilities at the facility.
According to the release, officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to the 800 block of North Center Street for a domestic disturbance. A 30-year-old woman reported a verbal argument with a man, who broke a window and left the scene in a vehicle. He was reported to be under the influence of alcohol.
Officers located the suspect vehicle at 11:37 p.m., and attempted to stop it. The driver refused to stop for the officer and fled at a high rate of speed, eventually traveling south on Grove Street.
The car left the road and struck the north wall of the Beaver Dam Middle School, near the T-intersection of West Mackie and Grove streets. A fire was extinguished by the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Eyewitnesses reported the man had to be helped from the vehicle as it became engulfed in flames. No one else was involved in the crash.
Beaver Dam Middle School postponed a sixth grade open house scheduled for Thursday night.
Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by deputies of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and Alliant Energy.
The incident is still under investigation.
